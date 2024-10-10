Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1044553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 130,434 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,021,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 309,261 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,148,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,848 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the period.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.