Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Shopify in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Argus raised shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion.

