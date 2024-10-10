Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.97.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. Shopify has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 735.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,589 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after buying an additional 238,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,714,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,657,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

