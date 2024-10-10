Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Rises By 9,082.1%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,100 shares, an increase of 9,082.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Achilles Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

