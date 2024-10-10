Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Grows By 350.0%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ ADSEW opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.71.
About ADS-TEC Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADS-TEC Energy
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Oversold: Seize the Opportunity
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Stryker’s Acquisition Spree: Double-Digit Growth on the Horizon
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Carnival Has Analysts Going Wild: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.