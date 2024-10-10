Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Decreases By 74.9%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the September 15th total of 818,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,793. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

