Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Declines By 92.9%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the September 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

NASDAQ:ARQQ remained flat at $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,503. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

