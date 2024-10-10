Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Drops By 78.9%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. 2,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,995. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

