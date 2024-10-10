Short Interest in Card Factory plc (OTCMKTS:CRFCF) Decreases By 93.3%

Card Factory plc (OTCMKTS:CRFCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Card Factory Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRFCF remained flat at $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday. Card Factory has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.
About Card Factory
