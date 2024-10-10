Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Expands By 335.7%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 335.7% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.44. 6,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. CHS has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $33.41.

CHS Dividend Announcement

About CHS

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

