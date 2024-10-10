Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Increases By 960.0%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 960.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 5,150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearOne in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ClearOne Trading Up 2.1 %

CLRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,013. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 22.89%.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

