Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Declines By 92.0%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the September 15th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of CRZBY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.39. 11,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 32.55 and a current ratio of 31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.