Short Interest in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Declines By 65.9%

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the September 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth $416,000.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ AAPD opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $23.72.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
