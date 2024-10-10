Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Rises By 225.8%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 225.8% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDUC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.18. 2,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,953. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 million, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

