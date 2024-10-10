Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Decreases By 94.5%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Entain stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,262. Entain has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.0948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

