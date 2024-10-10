Short Interest in Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Grows By 740,700.0%

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,222,400 shares, an increase of 740,700.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.1 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS FRLOF opened at C$0.89 on Thursday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.77.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

