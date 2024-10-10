Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Rises By 31,800.0%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 31,800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Galantas Gold Price Performance

GALKF stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Galantas Gold has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

