Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Grows By 2,754.5%

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a growth of 2,754.5% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BABX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.05. 20,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,441. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $32.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

About GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

