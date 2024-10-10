Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Grows By 2,754.5%

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a growth of 2,754.5% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ BABX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.05. 20,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,441. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $32.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.
About GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF
