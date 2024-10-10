Short Interest in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Declines By 93.3%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery stock remained flat at $48.60 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.36.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

