Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Rises By 1,456.8%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 1,456.8% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,887. IMPACT Silver has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

