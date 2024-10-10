Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Rises By 1,456.8%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 1,456.8% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IMPACT Silver Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,887. IMPACT Silver has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.
About IMPACT Silver
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IMPACT Silver
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.