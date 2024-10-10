Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Rises By 1,000.0%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BICEY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $39.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.7924 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

