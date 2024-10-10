Short Interest in Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Drops By 64.5%

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the September 15th total of 342,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Price Performance

Tenet Fintech Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Tenet Fintech Group has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Tenet Fintech Group had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 466.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

