Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Decreases By 79.3%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the September 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Westaim Trading Up 14.9 %

WEDXF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 740,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,388. Westaim has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 737.56% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

