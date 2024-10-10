Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Rises By 261.1%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 261.1% from the September 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wynn Macau stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,076. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0818 dividend. This is a boost from Wynn Macau’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Wynn Macau’s dividend payout ratio is 95.05%.

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

