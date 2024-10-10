Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Titan International, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TWI)

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Titan International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. Titan International has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $513.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Titan International had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $532.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.02 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Titan International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Titan International by 344.4% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Titan International by 46.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

