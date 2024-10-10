SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Trading 1.5% Higher – What’s Next?

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 683,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,027,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
