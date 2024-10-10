Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,661 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Similarweb worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Similarweb by 122.5% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Similarweb by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Similarweb by 10.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

NYSE:SMWB opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.84. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 60.53% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

