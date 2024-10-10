Simon’s Cat (CAT) Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. Simon’s Cat has a total market capitalization of $159.73 million and $39.28 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00256407 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat was first traded on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,214,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,214,140 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,234,824.456 with 6,749,955,234,824.456 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002511 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $57,335,511.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

