SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $702.20 million and approximately $26,336.67 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008361 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,857.87 or 1.00006062 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61604045 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $39,217.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

