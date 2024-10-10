SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.56 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $681.54 million and $37,223.88 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000935 BTC on major exchanges.

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008390 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00014880 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,057.08 or 0.99855335 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.57970295 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $26,336.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.