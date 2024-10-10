SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 EPS.

SITC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.54.

SITC opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $64.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,531,000 after acquiring an additional 608,996 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 384.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,800,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,170,000 after buying an additional 196,094 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 100.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

