Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rails, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, offices, and homes.

