Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Skyline Champion worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,642,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,004,000 after purchasing an additional 53,965 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on SKY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

SKY stock opened at $94.59 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,040.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,040.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $287,860.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,871.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,636 shares of company stock worth $14,582,253. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

