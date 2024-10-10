Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SKY. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.19. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $287,860.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,871.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,040.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 3,496 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $287,860.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,871.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $63,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $217,000.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.