Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $97.80, but opened at $93.66. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $95.65, with a volume of 364,935 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,770. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

