Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

NASDAQ CREG opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

