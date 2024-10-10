Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and traded as low as $21.12. Smiths Group shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 16,233 shares.
SMGZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.378 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
