Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Price Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57.40 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 57.40 ($0.75). 871,975 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 428,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.75).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Smiths News in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £136.09 million, a PE ratio of 637.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.18.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

