SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 1,070,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,929,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SNDL in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

SNDL Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.76 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SNDL Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SNDL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in SNDL during the 1st quarter valued at $18,237,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SNDL by 138.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,556 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SNDL during the second quarter valued at $742,000. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SNDL during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SNDL by 27.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,409,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

SNDL Company Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

