SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Glj Research

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Glj Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DZ Bank downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $130.38.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,627,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,010,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 425.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 450,081 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.