Somerset Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 11.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,694 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 76.3% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,232,000 after acquiring an additional 972,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,505 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

