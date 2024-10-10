Somerset Trust Co Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $159.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.55 and its 200-day moving average is $144.65. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

