Somerset Trust Co Has $294,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,801,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.9 %

WRB opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.