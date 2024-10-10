Somerset Trust Co Purchases 1,259 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $187.14 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $970.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

View Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.