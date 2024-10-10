Somerset Trust Co Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.48. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

