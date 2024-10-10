Somerset Trust Co Sells 168 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.86.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

