Somerset Trust Co Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $956.61 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $962.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $894.70 and its 200 day moving average is $829.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $948.93.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total value of $9,434,479.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,116. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

