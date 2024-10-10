Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Decreased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SONY opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

