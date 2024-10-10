Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Raised to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SPMC stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.73. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

In related news, Chairman Stephen Ketchum bought 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $145,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,787.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,860,000.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

