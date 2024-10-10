Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Raised to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Sound Point Meridian Capital
In related news, Chairman Stephen Ketchum bought 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $145,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,787.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,860,000.
About Sound Point Meridian Capital
Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.
