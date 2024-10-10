Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Susquehanna

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $28.25 to $31.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.02.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at $108,117,203.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 26.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

